Man fleeing Raleigh police injured after car crashes into church

Raleigh police are investigating after a Clayton man crashed his car into a church Friday morning.Officers said the single-vehicle wreck happened in the 300 block of E. Whitaker Mill Road just before 4 a.m.Police said the car was fleeing a traffic stop "at a high rate of speed" when it ran off the road, overturned and crashed into Westminster Presbyterian Church.He was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries; his identity has not yet been released.