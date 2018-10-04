A man is in custody after police in Wake County said he fled with a child after a possible assault.The incident started early Thursday morning in Apex.Officials told ABC11 a call came into Apex police about an assault allegation where the suspect took off with a child.Raleigh police were called to assist, which is when they learned the man had outstanding warrants.Raleigh officers located the man on I-540 and followed him.They said the man then turned into a retirement community near Wakefield Pines Drive.Authorities do believe the suspect is the child's father; however, they did not comment if there was an ongoing custody battle.Police have not commented on possible charges.