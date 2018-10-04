Wake County man in custody after allegedly fleeing with child after possible assault

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in is custody after police in Wake County said he fled with a child after a possible assault.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man is in custody after police in Wake County said he fled with a child after a possible assault.

The incident started early Thursday morning in Apex.

Officials told ABC11 a call came into Apex police about an assault allegation where the suspect took off with a child.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Raleigh police were called to assist, which is when they learned the man had outstanding warrants.

Raleigh officers located the man on I-540 and followed him.

They said the man then turned into a retirement community near Wakefield Pines Drive.

Authorities do believe the suspect is the child's father; however, they did not comment if there was an ongoing custody battle.

Police have not commented on possible charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh newscrimeassaultraleigh policewake county newsRaleighApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
Chemical spill shuts down Capital Blvd through Wake Forest
Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
'We were all over Wilmington:' Durham officers reflect on Hurricane Florence work
UNC to change plaques in Kenan Stadium to remove references to leader in Wilmington race riots
Two deaths linked to the flu in North Carolina
Show More
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old at gas station near SouthPoint
First daughter Ivanka Trump visits Hurricane Florence victims in Lumberton
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Bandit Flight Team flyover is a Wolfpack football tradition
How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year
More News