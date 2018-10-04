RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man is in custody after police in Wake County said he fled with a child after a possible assault.
The incident started early Thursday morning in Apex.
Officials told ABC11 a call came into Apex police about an assault allegation where the suspect took off with a child.
Raleigh police were called to assist, which is when they learned the man had outstanding warrants.
Raleigh officers located the man on I-540 and followed him.
They said the man then turned into a retirement community near Wakefield Pines Drive.
Authorities do believe the suspect is the child's father; however, they did not comment if there was an ongoing custody battle.
Police have not commented on possible charges.