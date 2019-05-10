Man found safe after going missing from Raeford outdoor skydiving facility

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 43-year-old man last seen walking away from an indoor skydiving facility in Raeford.

RAEFORD, N,C. (WTVD) -- Brian Festi, a 43-year-old man who was missing for nearly 10 days, has been found safe.

His wife, Amanda, posted about his return Friday morning on Facebook.

"Festi is safe! So much thanks to the National Center for Missing and Endangered, the Sheriff Department, and everyone who helped with search parties for helping us find him safe and sound."

Festi was last seen leaving Paraclete XP on Airport Road on April 30.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office has yet to comment on the incident.

