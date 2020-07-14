Investigation underway after man's body found in Durham pond

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found in a pond Monday evening.Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Holloway Street around 5:15 p.m.A male body was removed from a pond and taken the NC Medical Examiner for autopsy.The investigation is ongoing.If you have information on this incident please contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. You may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.