death investigation

Investigation underway after man's body found in Durham pond

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found in a pond Monday evening.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Holloway Street around 5:15 p.m.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

A male body was removed from a pond and taken the NC Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this incident please contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. You may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydeath investigationbody founddurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Family demands justice after Black mother dies during C-section
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
Family of 74-year-old shot on July 4th begs killer to come forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give update on K-12 school plans Tuesday
Chapel Hill firefighter loses cancer battle; community vows to keep fighting
Fayetteville mayor implores Market House demonstrators to relocate
'Black Lives Matter' billboard put up next to Confederate flag in Pittsboro
Durham house tagged with 'KKK,' racist phrases
Woman, man dead in Youngsville apparent murder-suicide
Raleigh grants $300K to help downtown rebuild
Show More
NC State sets up COVID-19 contact tracing program for students, staff
$5K reward offered in Fayetteville Walmart gun burglary
RV rentals popular as safe vacation alternative amid COVID-19
3 ex-officers want gag order lifted in George Floyd case
Statue of Thomas Ruffin removed from Raleigh court
More TOP STORIES News