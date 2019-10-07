Man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a home Monday in what Fayetteville Police described as a domestic disturbance and kidnapping was found dead.

The hours-long standoff began about 9:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of Dayspring Drive.

Police negotiators spent several hours trying to talk with the man but were unsuccessful in making contact.

FPD's Emergency Response Team entered the residence and found the man unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman who was in the home was released before the incident ended. She sustained minor injuries, and was treated by medical personnel, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehostagekidnappingfayetteville police departmentdomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
Moore County man charged in death of 14-month-old son
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Fayetteville mayor proposes tiny home community for homeless
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
Show More
Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes
Durham man killed in moped crash
Duke alum wins 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
More TOP STORIES News