Man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a home Monday in what Fayetteville Police described as a domestic disturbance and kidnapping was found dead.The hours-long standoff began about 9:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of Dayspring Drive.Police negotiators spent several hours trying to talk with the man but were unsuccessful in making contact.FPD's Emergency Response Team entered the residence and found the man unresponsive. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.A woman who was in the home was released before the incident ended. She sustained minor injuries, and was treated by medical personnel, police said.The incident remains under investigation.