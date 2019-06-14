Man found dead outside JMJ Wholesale in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Fayetteville business on Friday morning.

Officers were called to JMJ Wholesale on Cumberland Street around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a business alarm going off.



Upon arrival, they found a dead man outside the building.

Officers did not say how the man died; however, residents near the scene told ABC11's Ana Rivera that they head several gunshots.

The man's identity has not been released. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
