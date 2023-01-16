Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead in backyard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home.

Police answered to calls about a suspicious person laying in the backyard of a home in the 5300 block of Docia Circle. Upon arrival, officers found Stephon Darius Links, 18, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.