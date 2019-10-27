Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Princeville, deputies investigating

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are looking for leads after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Princeville early Sunday morning.

Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Edgecombe Sheriff's Department said they responded to Church Street where they found Dakotah "Peanut" Redmond dead.

Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who saw Redmond Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Officials did not release if they had captured or found a suspect of interest.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Edgecombe Sheriff's Department at (252) 641-7911.
