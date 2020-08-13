homicide investigation

Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in BP parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Fayetteville BP parking lot on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie Street.

On arrival, officers said they found a man that was suffering from gunshot(s) wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


Fayetteville police have yet to identify the victim at this time.


"I went to the fountain drink machine to get a pepsi and the next thing I know I hear glass, glass and I ducked down to the floor," said Mark Bassick, a witness to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

