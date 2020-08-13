Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in BP parking lot

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie Street.
On arrival, officers said they found a man that was suffering from gunshot(s) wound in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
#BREAKING: A homicide investigation is currently underway at the BP gas station near the intersection of Gillespie st. and Owen drive. @FayettevillePD confirm one man was shot and killed in the parking lot. No arrests made yet. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/7jSyFBx4gM— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) August 13, 2020
Fayetteville police have yet to identify the victim at this time.
"I went to the fountain drink machine to get a pepsi and the next thing I know I hear glass, glass and I ducked down to the floor," said Mark Bassick, a witness to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
