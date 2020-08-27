Man found shot dead in Cary neighborhood, police investigating

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police Department officers are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Cary neighborhood Thursday afternoon.Officers responded to the 100 block of Connemara Drive in the Somerset Community just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found the man dead.The identity of the man has not been disclosed at this time.Officers said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time but believe the incident to be no threat to the community.An investigation is ongoing.