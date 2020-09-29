shooting

Man found shot multiple times in Fayetteville Walmart parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in a Fayetteville Walmart parking lot.

Police said officers responded to the Walmart on Gillespie Street just before 5 p.m. and found a 55-year-old man seriously injured with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital.

While en route, officers saw a car matching the description of a suspect vehicle leaving the Walmart. The officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Chicken Foot Road and I-95 at Exit 41. Both people in the car were taken into custody and are being interviewed. Police originally thought the chase was related to the shooting but determined it was not.

The Fayetteville Police Departments Aggravated Assault Unit is actively investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefayetteville newsshootingwalmart
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
22-year-old Lillington man killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday
Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty
1 hurt in shootout at Rowan County haunted trail
2-year-old shot by sibling in apparent accident, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper announcement set for Wednesday
WCPSS votes to keep high school virtual through rest of semester
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
Leaf peepin': When are fall colors headed our way?
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Social media challenge surprises waitress with $1,200 tip
Spooky drive-thru a fun, safe way to enjoy Halloween
Show More
Wake County sheriff's deputy hurt on I-87
Sunny Skies & Cooler Temps
Fayetteville shops find success in online sales since start of pandemic
App State sophomore dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Debate 2020: 6 key takeaways from contentious night
More TOP STORIES News