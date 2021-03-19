Man found shot outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble, suspect in custody

Just arrived to scene of a shooting at @BNBuzz in Brier Creek. Cones appear to be covering shell casings right outside the store @raleighpolice #ABC11 #breaking pic.twitter.com/eJ9iDoxxaU — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 19, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is in custody following a Friday afternoon shooting that injured a man outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.Just before 2 p.m., Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway. On arrival, authorities found a man who had been shot.He was rushed to the hospital, however, officials have not disclosed the severity of his injuries at this time.Following the shooting, officers said a man -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken into custody.As of 4 p.m., authorities remain on-scene and are conducting a follow-up investigation. ABC11 crews spotted investigators placing evidence markers near shell casings."Somebody came over and started giving him CPR and didn't feel a pulse and they took his backpack and jacket off and that's when we saw a gunshot through his shoulder," Saed Hamad told ABC11.Hamad said another witness then came over and told him that there was a woman not far away who had a gun.