Man found shot to dead in gazebo on South Roxboro Street

Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man in a gazebo had died from a gunshot wound.

Police did not release information about the man's identity or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
