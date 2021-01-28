fatal shooting

Man found shot to death after car crashes into Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death and crashed his vehicle into a Rocky Mount home on Wednesday night.

Rocky Mount police said a 50-year-old man, who has not been identified at this time, was found dead just before 9 p.m. along the 1400 block of South Franklin St.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111.
