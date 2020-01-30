Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead in the road overnight in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police Department said officers arrived just after midnight at the intersection of Filter Plant Drive and Ames Street to check on an unresponsive man lying in the road. Police discovered a man with several gunshot wounds.The man's name was not released.An investigation is underway. Fayetteville police detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at (910) 818-3468.