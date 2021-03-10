shots fired

Man found shot to death behind Raleigh house on Oberlin Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Raleigh.

Authorities told ABC11 that it happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oberlin Road, just north of Wade Avenue.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

A 911 caller reported shots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead behind a house.

This is developing. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfatal shootingshots firedraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
19-year-old shot, killed in Rocky Mount, officials say
2nd man charged for role in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
Driver fires shots at other car following Chapel Hill crash: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County 4th-, 5th-grade students to return to classrooms Monday
How the lives of 3 women have been upended by the pandemic
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Which teenagers are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine?
LATEST: More than 1.1. million vaccinated in NC, Cooper says
Halifax County man wins $1 million lottery prize -- again
Fort Bragg health officials combating vaccination hesitancy
Show More
NC gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019
Some Durham public schools return to in-person learning Mar. 15
Johnston County Schools to allow traditional graduations, senior proms
Senior care business flourishing despite COVID-19 changes
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
More TOP STORIES News