Man found shot to death outside of Wake County home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Wake County after a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.A man was found shot to death outside of a home in the 800 block of W. Barbee street near Zebulon.The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots in the area.This is a developing story, check back for details.