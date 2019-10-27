Man found shot to death outside of Wake County home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Wake County after a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
A man was found shot to death outside of a home in the 800 block of W. Barbee street near Zebulon.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police were called to the scene after reports of gunshots in the area.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
