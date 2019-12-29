68-year-old man found stabbed to death in Burlington, deputies investigating

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Burlington on Saturday afternoon.Just before 2 p.m., Alamance County deputies responded to the 5600 block of George Miles Road near Willie Pace Road in reference to a man believed to be dead.On arrival, deputies found Edward Beasley, stabbed to multiple times.Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 670-6777.