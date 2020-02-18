Man found with $226K, nearly 3.5kg of cocaine, 8.5kg of marijuana, other drugs in Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is charged with selling large amounts of cocaine and other drugs and keeping those drugs in his Raleigh home.

According to a search warrant from Raleigh Police Department, officers were told 34-year-old Christopher Smith sold cocaine in east Raleigh. Smith was previously convicted of selling cocaine in 2006.

Detectives arrested Smith on Feb. 4 after finding cocaine in the back seat of his car.

According to the search warrant, when detectives searched Smith's home, they found $226,480 in cash, 49 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 181 grams of ecstasy/MDMA, more than 8.5 kilograms of marijuana, 918 grams of hash and two loaded guns.

Smith is charged with trafficking in marijuana, cocaine and MDMA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcocainemarijuanadrug arrestdrug bustnorth carolina newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow possible Thursday night in parts of North Carolina
2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police
Officer Ainsworth honored at Raleigh City Hall
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
The 411: Launching Wi-Fi into orbit
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
Violent Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital
Show More
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Utah police help mom in need of baby formula
Woman signs up to be secret shopper, is scammed out of $2,000
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Redbox offers new free online streaming service
More TOP STORIES News