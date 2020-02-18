Man found with $226K, nearly 3.5kg of cocaine, 8.5kg of marijuana, other drugs in Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is charged with selling large amounts of cocaine and other drugs and keeping those drugs in his Raleigh home.According to a search warrant from Raleigh Police Department, officers were told 34-year-old Christopher Smith sold cocaine in east Raleigh. Smith was previously convicted of selling cocaine in 2006.Detectives arrested Smith on Feb. 4 after finding cocaine in the back seat of his car.According to the search warrant, when detectives searched Smith's home, they found $226,480 in cash, 49 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 181 grams of ecstasy/MDMA, more than 8.5 kilograms of marijuana, 918 grams of hash and two loaded guns.Smith is charged with trafficking in marijuana, cocaine and MDMA.