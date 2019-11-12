The 411: Man gets life-saving surgery after lung damage from vaping

Disney+ is here! So is Mickey Mouse, Homer Simpson, Cinderella and more!

Snow in the midwest is causing problems in the roads as a car hit a school bus full of kids, causing it to overturn. One woman's car hung off a bridge and she had to be rescued.

A man had to get a double lung transplant after his lungs were seriously damaged by vaping.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek got emotional over a contestant's answer on Monday night. One man wrote, "What is, We love you Alex!"

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: