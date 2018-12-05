Iowa man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of his infant son who was found in a maggot-infested baby swing.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Judge Richard Stochl on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn to the life sentence without parole, as was mandatory under state law. Koehn was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.

Medics called to an Alta Vista apartment in August 2017 found the infant dead in the swing in a dark, sweltering bedroom. An autopsy showed he'd died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

A trial for the baby's mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris, is set for January.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
New details in allegations of flagrant absentee ballot fraud in Bladen Co.
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
Tempted by movie, boy puts tongue on frozen pole
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
Show More
Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
Woman sues hotel for $100M after being secretly filmed, blackmailed
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
More News