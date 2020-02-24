Man in stolen car grabs cash from customer in BB&T bank parking lot near Research Triangle Park, DPD officer says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers said a man was robbed in the parking lot of a BB&T bank near Research Triangle Park.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. at the bank on Miami Boulevard near Slater Road.
ABC11 crews on the scene found a pile of cash on the ground as police officers investigated.
An officer on the scene said a man in a stolen car grabbed the cash from a customer and ran off.
No suspect information is currently available.
