Man hit by car while crossing Glenwood Ave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car early Sunday morning.Raleigh Police Department said the man was wearing dark clothing when he tried to walk across Glenwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. when he was hit by a car. He was not using the crosswalk, according to police.Officers said the man was taken to the hospital.Raleigh Police Department said the driver was not impaired and will not be charged in the crash.