Man hit by minivan, injured near downtown Raleigh hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a minivan in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday night.

According to Raleigh Police Department, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Fayetteville Street between Davie Street and Lenoir Street.

Officers said the man was walking on raised bricks in the street when the minivan hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver will not be charged in the crash.
