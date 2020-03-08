MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Moore County after a man was hit by a CSX freight train Sunday afternoon.
An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said emergency crews were called out to the train tracks near Camp Easter Road for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a passing train. Upon arrival, EMS found a man dead at the scene.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Man hit, killed by train in Moore County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More