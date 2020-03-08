Man hit, killed by train in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway in Moore County after a man was hit by a CSX freight train Sunday afternoon.An ABC11 breaking news crew at the scene said emergency crews were called out to the train tracks near Camp Easter Road for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a passing train. Upon arrival, EMS found a man dead at the scene.Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.