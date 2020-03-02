Pedestrian killed after being run over several times in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was hit and run over several times in a Northeast Raleigh neighborhood overnight.
Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man was walking along Landover Ridge Drive--which is located off Forestville Road--when a car hit him.
Investigators said it's likely that multiple drivers in several cars hit the victim.
The man died from his injuries.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
