Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating following a drive-by shooting that hurt one man.

Officials say they received a shooting call in the 3000 block of Guess Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was reported to have been walking down the street when a black Jeep Liberty drove by and started shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Durham Police Department's front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdrive by shootingdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with threatening, choking Raleigh police officer
Raleigh Wahlburgers workers speak out about sudden shutdown
Woman's body found along road in Johnston County
2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted visa to US, dies
Texas baby weighing nearly 15 pounds breaks hospital record
Pennsylvania court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Missing 11-year-old Durham boy found safe at Northgate Mall
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
Show More
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
Cary woman arrested for vandalism acts that were 'fueled by hate'
Man arrested in 1990 cold rape, kidnapping case in Fayetteville
Sears says it will close 80 more stores, including 2 in Durham
Owner of Durham's beloved Bullock's BBQ passes away at 79
More News