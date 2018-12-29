Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

Durham police are investigating following a drive-by shooting that hurt one man.Officials say they received a shooting call in the 3000 block of Guess Road.When they arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.Police said the man was reported to have been walking down the street when a black Jeep Liberty drove by and started shooting.The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information can call the Durham Police Department's front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.