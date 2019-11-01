One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have identified a man who was shot dead in Fayetteville on Halloween night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. When Fayetteville Police arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical responders arrived at the scene where they said Williamson-Servin had died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

ABC11 is working to learn more, stay tuned for updates.
