ARSON

Man in custody after allegedly starting small fire at Fayetteville hotel

Man in custody after allegedly starting small fire at Fayetteville hotel (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police were looking for a man who allegedly set a fire at WoodSpring Suites in Fayetteville Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 6820 Cliffdale Road location when police say the suspect put charcoal and lighter fluid on the counter, lit it on fire and walked away.

All occupants of the hotel were safely evacuated without injury and no one was displaced, officials said.


Anyone with additional information can call 910-483-TIPS or contact CrimeStoppers.
