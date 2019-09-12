Man in custody after Pittsboro bank incident

Massive police presence outside SECU on Industrial Park Drive in Pittsboro following attempted bank robbery. One person arrested, no injuries. Working to learn more information. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/8eB157RmWw — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 12, 2019

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is in custody after law enforcement officials surrounded a bank off Industrial Park Drive in Pittsboro Thursday afternoon.Police were seen escorting a man in handcuffs out to a cruiser from the front entrance of the State Employees' Credit Union around 1 p.m.Police vehicles were stationed at various points around the bank at the time of the incident.ABC11 reached out to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding this incident.This is a developing story, check back for details.