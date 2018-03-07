Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County

Man injured after diesel truck overturns in Johnston County (Credit: Eyewitness photo)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after a diesel truck he was driving overturned Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Old Beulah Road between NC-96 and Buffalo Road.

Reports show the truck wiped out, overturned, and landed several feet from a house.

Troopers told ABC11 crews on scene that the man had a "medical emergency" which caused the crash.

The truck was carrying 7,600 gallons of diesel in the tank, but none of it is leaking out.

The driver was transported to Johnston Health; his condition is unknown at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashman injuredjohnston county newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News