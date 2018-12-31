Moore County deputies have charged a Fayetteville man in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead and woman seriously injured.Deputies have charged George Bernhardt Rodrick Jr., 37, of Fayetteville, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of attempted first degree murder.Rodrick is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.Another suspect is in custody and charges are pending, according to Moore County officials.Police received a shooting call around 1 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park on Helen Lane.When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had both been shot. The man had been shot in the head, and the woman had been shot in the neck.Quentin Orlando Belk, 32, died from his injuries on Sunday.The woman has since been released from the hospital.