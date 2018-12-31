Fayetteville man arrested in connection with Moore County double shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville man arrested in connection with Moore County double shooting

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Moore County deputies have charged a Fayetteville man in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead and woman seriously injured.

Deputies have charged George Bernhardt Rodrick Jr., 37, of Fayetteville, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Rodrick is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond.

Another suspect is in custody and charges are pending, according to Moore County officials.

Police received a shooting call around 1 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home park on Helen Lane.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had both been shot. The man had been shot in the head, and the woman had been shot in the neck.

Quentin Orlando Belk, 32, died from his injuries on Sunday.

The woman has since been released from the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdouble shootingMoore County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
LIST: New Year's Eve events in the Triangle
'Make a plan or pay the price:' Law enforcement warns drunk drivers out of New Year's Eve
Two people shot in northwest Raleigh
Starting Jan. 1, hospital service costs will be posted online
This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
NC Democrats, GOP launch more attacks as 9th district race looks destined for court
Show More
Daniel Jones, Joe Giles-Harris leaving Duke early for the NFL Draft
Man accused of stealing Burberry sweatpants from Saks in Raleigh
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
Triangle Expressway toll rates to increase Jan. 1
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
More News