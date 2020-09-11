Man injured in north Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one man was injured in a late Thursday night shooting in north Raleigh.Raleigh police said the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. along the 8200 block of Perry Creek Road. Upon arrival, officers found the man who was immediately taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries.Police did not disclose the severity of the man's injuries at this time.Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.