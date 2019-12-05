Man injured in Northeast Raleigh robbery, no arrests made

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured during a robbery in northeast Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 5:00 p.m., Raleigh police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Progress Court near Wake Forest Road. On arrival, police found a man suffering from non-life threatening wounds.
The man was transported by first responders to WakeMed.
No arrests have been made.
