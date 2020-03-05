Fayetteville officers shoot armed man during barricade situation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot during a barricade situation near Pamalee Drive and Nutley Drive.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

According to release, officers made contact with a man armed with a handgun. Officials said the man refused to obey commands and disregarded attempts to de-escalate the situation. The man then went inside a home and fired shots outside of the residence and retreated back into the house again.

As police attempted to get back in contact with the man, he exited the house and fired shots toward the officers on scene, in which officers returned fire striking the man.

Police said they called on medical personnel to begin life-saving measures before transporting him to a local hospital.



Numerous police cars and ambulance remain on the scene as the investigation is underway.

The scene is in a high-traffic area and traffic is being rerouted from Pamalee onto Nutley Drive.

ABC11 is at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates.
