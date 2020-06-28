Man seriously injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday night shooting near an apartment complex in downtown Durham.

Durham Police said the shooting happened along the 500 block of Liberty St. and Peachtree Place.

The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Just a city over in Raleigh, officers are investigating four separate shootings, one of which happened to be fatal.


Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

