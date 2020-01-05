Man injured in Six Forks hit and run, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that left one man injured on Sunday evening in Six Forks.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Forum Drive.Officials said a 50-year-old man was taken to WakeMed hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police are still looking for the driver.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.