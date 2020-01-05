RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that left one man injured on Sunday evening in Six Forks.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Six Forks Road and Forum Drive.
Officials said a 50-year-old man was taken to WakeMed hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the driver.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Man injured in Six Forks hit and run, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News