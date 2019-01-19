CARY. N.C. (WTVD) --The man injured during a high-speed car chase and crash on U.S. 1 near Cary has died, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
The chase and crash happened on Wednesday night when a Volkswagen GTI sped past an off-duty Wake County deputy at 100 mph.
After a chase ensued, the speeding vehicle lost control, crashed and struck a red Volkswagen.
Timothy Cox, 24, of Apex faces multiple charges relating to the crash, including eluding arrest.
The innocent driver behind the wheel of the red Volkwagon was identified as Scott Durso of Moncure.
Durso was transported to WakeMed but passed away on Friday night, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.