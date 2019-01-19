HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Man injured in US-1 high-speed chase, crash near Cary dies

Man injured in Cary U.S. 1 chase, crash dies, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

CARY. N.C. (WTVD) --
The man injured during a high-speed car chase and crash on U.S. 1 near Cary has died, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The chase and crash happened on Wednesday night when a Volkswagen GTI sped past an off-duty Wake County deputy at 100 mph.
Deputy describes scene after high-speed crash
"Major Byrd not only restrained the alleged speeding violator but quickly rendered aid to the person in the second car," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.


After a chase ensued, the speeding vehicle lost control, crashed and struck a red Volkswagen.

Timothy Cox, 24, of Apex faces multiple charges relating to the crash, including eluding arrest.

The innocent driver behind the wheel of the red Volkwagon was identified as Scott Durso of Moncure.

Durso was transported to WakeMed but passed away on Friday night, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.
