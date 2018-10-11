RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man who was involved in a string of shootings near downtown Raleigh on Monday afternoon is facing new charges.
Taheim Daquan Bridges, 16, was charged Monday in connection with several shootings near downtown Raleigh.
Bridges was charged with seven counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of firearm by juvenile, felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
On Wednesday, officials charged Bridges with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.
Authorities say Bridges broke into two separate cars on Sept. 3 and 26 and stole a total of three guns.
Police are still trying to determine from investigators whether any or all of those guns were used in the shooting on Monday.
