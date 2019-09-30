Man climbs over safety barrier, jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
