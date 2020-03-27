Fayetteville police identify man killed in homicide at convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting in.a convenience store parking lot.

Officers arrived at a shooting call at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m.

A man later identified as 49-year-old Domingo Cook was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Caldwell at (910)366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 763 cases reported in NC, 3 deaths
Here's what's next for Wake County Schools
How to find free meals for kids with text message service
Raleigh sanitation worker dies of COVID-19, union says
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
Show More
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus case total
120 Fort Bragg troops told to be ready to deploy for COVID-19 relief
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Baby found in plastic bag in woods: Union County deputies
Actor Mark Blum died from coronavirus complications
More TOP STORIES News