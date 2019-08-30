Man killed by Durham police was shot 3 times, had PCP in his system

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man killed by officers during a domestic call in March was shot three times, according to a newly release autopsy.

Ondrae Levado Hutchinson, 30, died after the Saturday morning incident at a home on Bevel Court.

Four officers were involved in the shooting, but no charges were ever filed against them.

Durham Police Department said Hutchinson grabbed for an officer's gun and punched him in the face. The department also released body camera footage from the event.

The autopsy report released Friday said Hutchinson was shot three times in the torso, injured by a stun gun and had bruises from handcuffs on his wrist.

It also said Hutchinson tested positive for PCP.

Video in this article is from a previous update on this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks slowly toward Florida as likely Cat 4
DA to reopen case against teacher accused of hitting 10-year-old
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Video shows NC school bus driving erratically
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
19-year-old arrested for planning ISIS-inspired attack
Show More
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
How to stop your smartphone tracking you
Landslides force Nantahala Gorge in NC mountains to close
PB4WEGO: Mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate
Baby dies after being left inside hot car at NC shopping center
More TOP STORIES News