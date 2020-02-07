Man killed from multi-car wreck on US-70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police say one person died in a wreck that closed lanes along Highway 70 on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US 70 between Pleasant Drive and East End Avenue.

Police say someone was driving north in a Honda Civic when they collided into the back of a Cadillac CTS.

Miguel Resendiz was ejected from his Cadillac. He was taken to the Duke Hospital, where he died. A second person in the Cadillac ran away from the crash.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges at this time. The stretch of road is back open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyroad closurecrashdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wind Advisory in effect for NC as 50 MPH gusts possible
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC, 70K without power
12 quarantined on cruise ship in NJ amid coronavirus concerns
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
Bunn Rural Fire Dept. damaged after Thursday storms
Show More
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
More TOP STORIES News