DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police say one person died in a wreck that closed lanes along Highway 70 on Thursday.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US 70 between Pleasant Drive and East End Avenue.
Police say someone was driving north in a Honda Civic when they collided into the back of a Cadillac CTS.
Miguel Resendiz was ejected from his Cadillac. He was taken to the Duke Hospital, where he died. A second person in the Cadillac ran away from the crash.
The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no charges at this time. The stretch of road is back open.
Man killed from multi-car wreck on US-70 in Durham
