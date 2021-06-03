man killed

Man killed in afternoon shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in the hospital on Thursday afternoon after being shot in Fayetteville, authorities said.

Fayetteville officers were called to a shooting along the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive off of Old Bunce Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries and attempted life-saving measures until he was taken to a local hospital. A few hours later, he died from injuries.

Authorities have yet to provide the identity of the man or any arrests. However, police do not believe the incident to have been random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477,

This marks, the third person to have died to gun violence in Cumberland County this week.

