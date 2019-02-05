Man killed in crash near Carolina Pines Community Center in Raleigh

A man is dead and another person is injured following a crash in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Carolina Pines Community Center off Lake Wheeler Road.

Crews on scene said the driver went around a curb and hit a tree.



One person died in the crash and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.
