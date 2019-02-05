Investigators are still on the scene of a fatal accident in Carolina Pines Park off of Lake Wheeler Rd. I just spoke with police and will have updated information at 5:30. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/D2jUFxLtkr — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) February 5, 2019

A man is dead and another person is injured following a crash in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Carolina Pines Community Center off Lake Wheeler Road.Crews on scene said the driver went around a curb and hit a tree.One person died in the crash and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials have not released the victim's identity.