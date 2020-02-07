Man killed in multi-car wreck on US-70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police say one person died in a wreck that closed lanes along Highway 70 on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US 70 between Pleasant Drive and East End Avenue.

Police say someone was driving north in a Honda Civic when they collided into the back of a Cadillac CTS.

Miguel Resendiz was ejected from his Cadillac. He was taken to the Duke Hospital, where he died. A second person in the Cadillac ran away from the crash.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges at this time. The stretch of road is back open.
