Man killed in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in Durham.Officers responded to the fatal shooting along the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street just before 11 a.m. On arrival, officers found a man -- who has not been identified at this time -- dead.The investigation closed the entryway to a nearby Food Lion.Police said there have been no charges filed at this time. Authorities have not released any details on a shooting suspect(s) at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.