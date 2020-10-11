homicide investigation

Man killed in Durham over the weekend identified as 19-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after man was found dead in the 4100 block of University Drive Saturday night.

Officers responded to an unknown EMS problem in that area around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man dead from unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was identified Monday as Timothy Frink, 19, of Durham. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
