25-year-old Durham Man killed in shooting, Police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are looking into a deadly shooting on the south side of town Thursday morning.Jastin Alexander Hester was found on the 2900 block of Bainbridge Drive at 12:24 a.m. at Triangle Place, an apartment complex. Hester's family took him to the hospital. Hester died around 3 a.m. He was 25 years old.Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment. No charges have been filed. There are no suspects yet.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.