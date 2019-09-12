murder

25-year-old Durham Man killed in shooting, Police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are looking into a deadly shooting on the south side of town Thursday morning.

Jastin Alexander Hester was found on the 2900 block of Bainbridge Drive at 12:24 a.m. at Triangle Place, an apartment complex. Hester's family took him to the hospital. Hester died around 3 a.m. He was 25 years old.

Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment. No charges have been filed. There are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimemurder
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Rocky Mount murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville
5-year-old among victims of Columbus Co. triple homicide
2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
System in the Bahamas could become tropical storm
Doughnut business gets its dough via Troubleshooter
Republicans override budget veto with surprise 9/11 vote
NC family loses everything in fire after Hurricane Dorian
How to watch the Democratic debate on ABC
Man hit by car in Spring Lake dies
Man dies in street after being handcuffed by deputy
Show More
Bernie Sanders coming to UNC
Teen made shooting threat at Charlotte School
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
More TOP STORIES News