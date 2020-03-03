homicide

Man killed in Durham shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting call in the 4600 block of Industry Lane.

It happened after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene on Industry Lane, a dead man was found in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
